Murphy Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $139.1 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $139.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 74 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $758.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.