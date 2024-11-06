Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Wednesday reported profit of $10 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Wednesday reported profit of $10 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $348.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.9 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Mueller Water Products expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.