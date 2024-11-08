MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Friday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

