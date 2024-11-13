MSC vs. Royal Caribbean: 12 Major Differences

One of the primary choices to make when planning a cruise vacation is which cruise line to travel with. This…

One of the primary choices to make when planning a cruise vacation is which cruise line to travel with. This decision can be based on a variety of factors, including costs, available itineraries, programming for kids or adults, and even a line’s private island experiences, among other features.

So, how do you choose between MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean International? It can be tricky, mostly because these cruise companies are so different. Below, we compare both lines based on the most important factors to help you decide.

MSC Cruises vs. Royal Caribbean comparison chart

Feature Winner Cost MSC Cruises Ship Sizes Tie Food Tie Staterooms Royal Caribbean Activities Tie Itineraries Tie Drink Packages MSC Cruises Live Shows Royal Caribbean Kids Programming MSC Cruises Adults-Only Offerings Tie Shore Excursions Tie Private Island Experiences Tie

Cost

Winner: MSC Cruises

If you’re comparing cruises on costs alone, you’ll almost always save money with MSC Cruises. This is partly due to the line’s ongoing sales, as well as MSC’s “kids cruise free” promotions. However, itineraries with MSC generally cost less regardless of the ship and itinerary you choose.

As an example, we priced out seven-night cruises out of Port Canaveral, Florida, for sailings on both MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean in April 2025. The prices we received were for a balcony room for two adults and two children ages 10 and 12 on MSC Seashore and Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas. The quoted price for MSC Cruises was around $2,600 for our example family of four, whereas cruising with Royal Caribbean would cost just over $4,700. Both cruise costs include taxes and fees for a family cruising in a single balcony room, but they do not include cruise ship gratuities.

Ship Sizes

Winner: Tie

Royal Caribbean has 29 cruise ships within its fleet now, whereas MSC Cruises has 23. Both of those counts include the line’s newest vessels, which will be sailing soon: MSC Cruises’ World America, which debuts in April 2025, and Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, set to debut in summer 2025.

Both lines have a plethora of ships you can choose from, all with unique itineraries in various parts of the world. Royal Caribbean tends to have larger ships with huge passenger counts (Icon of the Seas holds a maximum of 7,600 passengers) that appeal to some passengers more than others. MSC Cruises also has some larger vessels (the new World America will hold up to 6,762 passengers) mixed in with smaller ships for cruisers who prefer a more intimate on-board experience.

Food

Winner: Tie

When it comes to dining options, the best option is always based on personal preference. This is why Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises tie in this category; both lines feature fresh and delicious dining options that appeal to nearly any taste.

MSC Cruises is a Switzerland-based cruise line that boasts a range of itineraries throughout Europe, and it’s known for offering Mediterranean-style cuisine with a focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade pizzas and pastas, cheeses, and international fare. The line also features a range of specialty restaurants that vary by ship, including a signature steakhouse called Butcher’s Cut, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, the Ocean Cay seafood restaurant, and more.

Royal Caribbean also features incredible dining options, from typical buffets to main dining room options. Specialty restaurants unique to Royal Caribbean include Johnny Rockets, the Chops Grille steakhouse, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and more.

Staterooms

Winner: Royal Caribbean

While MSC Cruises has some spectacular cruise cabins, especially in the exclusive MSC Yacht Club area of its ships, Royal Caribbean has more over-the-top room options overall. For example, suite staterooms on some Royal Caribbean vessels feature up to 2,766 square feet of space with room for up to nine guests.

Royal Caribbean also offers some multilevel family suites with unique amenities you don’t find on other ships. For example, the Ultimate Family Suite on Symphony of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas features in-room video games, its own cinema, an in-suite slide and climbing feature, a private hot tub, table tennis, and more.

Activities

Winner: Tie

Activities are another factor that’s difficult to compare across lines, mostly because different passengers will want to do different things on their cruise. Both MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean do a good job offering a range of activities for cruisers of all ages to take part in.

Royal Caribbean activities vary by ship but can include parties and games, casinos, and nightlife. Some of the line’s ships feature unique things to do like riding a boomerang slide, zip lining, surfing on a FlowRider, and taking part in mini-golf or bumper cars. Meanwhile, MSC Cruises vessels offer many of the same entertainment options, with options such as casinos, Formula One simulators, 4D cinemas, arcades and cooking classes. Some ships even have extravagant features like the rollercoaster on MSC Seascape.

Itineraries

Winner: Tie

When it comes to itineraries on each cruise line, you may find options you like with either one. This all depends on where you want to travel on your cruise and in which part of the world you’re cruising.

Both lines have their advantages when it comes to itineraries. For example, MSC Cruises is one of the most popular cruise lines in Europe, so it offers more itineraries throughout the Mediterranean, the Adriatic and Northern Europe. Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean currently offers cruises to Alaska, while MSC Cruises will not introduce Alaska cruises until 2026.

Drink Packages

Winner: MSC Cruises

Both MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean offer drink packages that let cruisers pay upfront for all or most of the beverages during a sailing. Packages can be basic with the option for nonalcoholic drinks only, or they can include all types of drinks with or without alcohol. Royal Caribbean’s top-tier Deluxe drink package even includes milkshakes at Johnny Rockets, along with wine, cocktails, beer, coffee, tea, soda and nearly anything else you can drink on a Royal Caribbean ship.

MSC Cruises stands out for its Premium Extra beverage package, which can be purchased or applied automatically when you book a suite in the MSC Yacht Club section of the ship. This drink package includes nearly anything you might want to drink, from cocktails and beers from around the world to fresh fruit smoothies, protein drinks and mineral water. The Premium Extra package from MSC also includes Champagne by the glass, as well as premium Italian coffee drinks made fresh at any of the cruise line’s bars.

Live Shows

Winner: Royal Caribbean

MSC Cruises has plenty of live entertainment, including singers, dancers and Broadway-style shows. However, Royal Caribbean stands out in this category due to the unique live entertainment options offered on board.

For starters, Royal Caribbean features a range of live shows you have probably heard of before across its vessels, with Broadway musicals like “Cats,” “Hairspray” and “Mamma Mia!” on some of its sailings. Newer vessels are equipped with an incredible AquaTheater, which boasts over- and underwater feats like synchronized swimming and high dives. Some ships also have ice skating rinks, where professional figure skaters perform awe-inspiring shows.

Kids Programming

Winner: MSC Cruises

Both cruise lines cater to families with children of all ages, so this is a difficult category to compare. However, MSC Cruises does have an edge because of its kids clubs for different age groups and endless onboard activities. Not only does MSC Cruises have five levels of children’s and teens clubs for different age groups from 0 to 17, but the line offers on-board Lego experiences, kids cooking classes and competitions, sports tournaments, and talent shows. Families with kids can also take part in a disco with the MSC Cruises mascot, a giant sun named Doremi.

Royal Caribbean also offers clubs for kids and teens, plus a range of on-board activities like art classes, science labs and interactive games.

Adults-Only Offerings

Winner: Tie

MSC Cruises features adults-only pools and lounge areas with bars on ships like MSC Divina, MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia. These adults-only pools are typically free to use, and they offer a nice escape from other areas of the ship where kids are running around. They also tend to be at the aft of MSC vessels, which makes them excellent for enjoying the ocean views. Most MSC Cruises vessels also have an exclusive solarium for adults who want to relax or soak up the sun. Entry into this area of the ship is included if you book the Aurea experience on your sailing, but you can also pay for entry (charges vary).

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean ships tend to have a glass-enclosed Solarium for adults only. Also, some vessels limit entry to the Solarium to cruisers with a certain level of elite status or room class. Royal Caribbean does offer an adults-only area called Hideaway Beach on its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. However, entry charges apply.

Shore Excursions

Winner: Tie

Both cruise lines offer a range of shore excursions in destinations around the world, and many of the line’s excursions overlap. Costs vary by ship and by trip, and both lines let cruisers book excursions within their online cruise account (or with a travel agent) before their sailing.

Shore excursions offered on Royal Caribbean include adventure tours, culinary tours, deep-sea fishing, city tours, snorkeling and more. MSC Cruises excursions include much of the same, including snorkeling, diving, boat tours and guided tours of some of the world’s most impressive historical sites.

Private Island Experiences

Winner: Tie

The two cruise lines tie in this category since they each have their own private island in the Bahamas: MSC’s Ocean Cay Marine Reserve and Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. Another factor that led to a tie is just how different these islands are and how they might appeal to totally different cruisers.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is great for families who want to stay busy all day. This private island features giant waterslides, pools with swim-up bars, an adults-only beach, a zip line and a helium balloon ride, to name a few features.

MSC Cruises Ocean Cay Marine Reserve is more likely to attract cruisers who want to relax in the sun, enjoy the beauty of the ocean or both. Ocean Cay skips the water rides and swim-up bars in favor of a more natural experience instead. The island is a true marine reserve that aims to help preserve the oceans and coral reefs, and the cruise line has relocated more than 400 coral colonies in its effort to preserve the island so far. Ocean Cay was also built as a low-impact island, meaning accommodations were developed to minimize the effects on the environment.

Visitors to Ocean Cay get the opportunity to snorkel with stunning marine life, enjoy the sun and sand in peace on one of the islands eight world-class beaches, or take part in organized games and activities. Also note that Ocean Cay has a separate beach area, bar and restaurant reserved only for Yacht Club guests.

