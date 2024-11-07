Motorola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $562 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $562 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

Motorola expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.63 to $13.68 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI

