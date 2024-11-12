Mosaic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.2 million. The…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.2 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.