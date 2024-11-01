Moog: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $43 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $43 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $917.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.2 million, or $6.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.61 billion.

Moog expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.7 billion.

