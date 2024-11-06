Montrose Environmental: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its third quarter.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.5 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $690 million to $740 million.

