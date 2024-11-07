Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.9 million in…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.