Montauk Renewables: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $17 million in its third…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $17 million in its third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period.

Montauk Renewables expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.