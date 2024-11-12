Monroe Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.2 million.

