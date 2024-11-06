ModivCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its third…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $702 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.3 million.

ModivCare expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

