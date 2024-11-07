Moderna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $13 million. The…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.89 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

