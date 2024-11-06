MKS Instruments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $62 million.…

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $896 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $2.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $950 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

