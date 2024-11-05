Minerva Neurosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Tuesday reported profit of $22.5 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Tuesday reported profit of $22.5 million in its third quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.97 per share.

_____

