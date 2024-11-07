MidCap Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.7 million.

