MFA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported net income of $48.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported net income of $48.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $182 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.