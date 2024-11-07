Mettler-Toledo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $211.5 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $211.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $9.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $10.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $954.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $11.63 to $11.78.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $40.35 to $40.50 per share.

