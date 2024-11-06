Methanex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $935 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $920.1 million.

