Metallus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $227.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.