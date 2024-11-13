Metagenomi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its third quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The genetic medicines company posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGX

