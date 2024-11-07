Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million…

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.45 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLAB

