Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.5 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $204.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.