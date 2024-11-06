MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $397 million.…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $397 million.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $7.83 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.27 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.25 billion.

