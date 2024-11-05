Melco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday…

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.3 million in its third quarter.

The Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLCO

