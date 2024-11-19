Medtronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.27 billion. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.27 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.26 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.44 to $5.50 per share.

