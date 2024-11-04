Medifast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported profit of $1.1 million in its third quarter.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported profit of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $140.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Medifast expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $120 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

