Medicure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Monday reported earnings of $498,000 in its third…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Monday reported earnings of $498,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.