MediciNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MediciNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 5:08 PM

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

