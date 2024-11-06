McKesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $241…

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.89 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $93.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.48 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $32.40 to $33 per share.

