Maximus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $72.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $306.9 million, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.31 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.28 billion to $5.43 billion.

