Matrix Service: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $165.6 million in the period.

Matrix Service expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

