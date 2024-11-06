Match Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $136.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $136.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $895.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $865 million to $875 million.

