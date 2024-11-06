MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share loss to be 1 cent.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $270 million to $300 million.

