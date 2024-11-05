MasterBrand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.1 million in…

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.1 million in its third quarter.

The Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $718.1 million in the period.

