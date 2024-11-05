Masimo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.8 million. On…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $504.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $502.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Masimo expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $581 million to $611 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Masimo expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

