Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $584 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.26 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.31 to $2.39.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.19 to $9.27 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

