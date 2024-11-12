Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its third quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9 million.

