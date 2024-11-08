Marcus & Millichap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported a loss of $5.4…

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

The Calabasas, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period.

