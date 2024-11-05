Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $622…

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $622 million.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $35.37 billion in the period.

