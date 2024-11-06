Marathon Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $287 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $287 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

