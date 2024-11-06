Manulife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.35 billion. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $10.69 billion in the period.

