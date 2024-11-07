Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MannKind: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MannKind: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 4:33 PM

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Thursday reported net income of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up