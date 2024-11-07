Live Radio
Manitex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 6:11 AM

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported profit of $427,000 in its third quarter.

The Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period.

