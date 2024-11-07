Main Street Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $124 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAIN

