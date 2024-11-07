Magnite: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Thursday reported net income of $5.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Thursday reported net income of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $162 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149.4 million.

