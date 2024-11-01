Magna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $484 million.…

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $484 million.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.28 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.57 billion.

Magna expects full-year revenue in the range of $42.2 billion to $43.2 billion.

