MAG Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.