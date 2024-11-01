Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.