MacroGenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $56.3 million. On…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $56.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $110.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.